Car Crash That Left Members Of Canadian Muslim Family Dead Likely Hate Crime - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Car Crash That Left Members of Canadian Muslim Family Dead Likely Hate Crime - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) A car crash in the Canadian city of London in Southwestern Ontario that left four members of a Muslim family dead was likely a hate crime, the London Police Service said.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, pre-meditated act, motivated by hate," London Detective Superintendent Paul Waight told reporters on Monday.

"It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim."

The surviving victim, a young boy, is being treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Stephen Williams said.

According to police, the perpetrator is 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman from London. Veltman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The 20-year-old is expected to appear in court later on Monday.

