Car Crashes Into Bus Stop In Central Moscow, 3 Injured - Transport Department
Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:12 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A car crashed into a bus stop in the center of Moscow on Thursday injuring three people, the city transport department said.
"According to the preliminary reports, three people have been injured," the department said on its Telegram channel.