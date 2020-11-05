UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Crashes Into Bus Stop In Central Moscow, 3 Injured - Transport Department

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

Car Crashes Into Bus Stop in Central Moscow, 3 Injured - Transport Department

A car crashed into a bus stop in the center of Moscow on Thursday injuring three people, the city transport department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A car crashed into a bus stop in the center of Moscow on Thursday injuring three people, the city transport department said.

"According to the preliminary reports, three people have been injured," the department said on its Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Car

Recent Stories

Kisan Itehad leader Malik Ishfaq Langrial succumbs ..

3 minutes ago

Eight students,teacher injured in accident

23 seconds ago

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

27 seconds ago

Greece to re-enter virus lockdown from Saturday

18 minutes ago

'Education institutes must be drug free' : Federal ..

18 minutes ago

SCCI welcomes power relief for industries

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.