Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates, One Person Arrested - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 09:21 PM

A car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in London, and one person has been arrested, London's metropolitan police said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) A car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in London, and one person has been arrested, London's metropolitan police said on Thursday.

"At around 16:20hrs (local time, 15:20 GMT) a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries," the police said in a tweet.

An investigation is underway, the police added.

