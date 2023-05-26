Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates, One Person Arrested - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) A car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in London, and one person has been arrested, London's metropolitan police said on Thursday.

"At around 16:20hrs (local time, 15:20 GMT) a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries," the police said in a tweet.

An investigation is underway, the police added.

The police said the incident was not "being treated as terror-related," adding that a small cordon was in place outside Downing Street and local officers in Westminster were dealing with the incident.