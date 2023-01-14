Car Crashes Into Restaurant in Japan, Leaving 1 Dead, 3 More Injured - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) A car crashed into a restaurant in Japan's prefecture of Okayama, leaving one dead and three more injured, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

According to NHK broadcaster, the car rammed the first floor of one of the restaurants in the city of Okayama on Friday night.

A 22-year old driver was hospitalized in critical condition following the accident and died shortly afterwards. As many as 10 people were inside the building during the accident, and three of them, including a child, were injured.

Police are looking into causes of the crash.