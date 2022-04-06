(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) A car crashed on Wednesday morning into the fence of the Russian embassy in Bucharest and caught on fire, Romanian media reported, adding that the driver died.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident and extinguished the fire, Romanian broadcaster Digi 24 reported, adding that the driver was the only person in the car.

According to a report, the car crashed into the fence at a high speed and before that demolished additional barriers. Romanian police said the accident appeared to be intentional, the broadcaster added, citing sources.

After the car crashed into the fence, a security guard ordered the driver to immediately leave the site, but the driver shouted something to him and then set himself on fire, .