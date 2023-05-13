TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) At least five people were injured when a car crashed into a supermarket in the city of Inazawa in Japan's Aichi Prefecture, Japanese media report.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday (00:30 GMT), the NHK broadcaster said.

A passenger car hit the racks at the entrance to the supermarket and then crashed into the store itself.

According to NHK, at least five people were injured. A woman who was inside the store at the time of the accident suffered serious fractures. She was taken to the hospital along with the driver of the car.