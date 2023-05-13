UrduPoint.com

Car Crashes Into Supermarket In Japan's Inazawa, Five People Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Car Crashes Into Supermarket in Japan's Inazawa, Five People Injured - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) At least five people were injured when a car crashed into a supermarket in the city of Inazawa in Japan's Aichi Prefecture, Japanese media report.

The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time on Saturday (00:30 GMT), the NHK broadcaster said.

A passenger car hit the racks at the entrance to the supermarket and then crashed into the store itself.

According to NHK, at least five people were injured. A woman who was inside the store at the time of the accident suffered serious fractures. She was taken to the hospital along with the driver of the car.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Car Japan Women Media

