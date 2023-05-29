UrduPoint.com

CAR Defense Minister Says Talks With Russia On Creation Of Military Base Ongoing

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 07:35 PM

CAR Defense Minister Says Talks With Russia on Creation of Military Base Ongoing

Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) continue negotiations on the construction of a military base in the African country, the date of the opening of the base has not yet been determined, CAR Defense Minister Rameaux-Claude Bireau told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) continue negotiations on the construction of a military base in the African country, the date of the opening of the base has not yet been determined, car Defense Minister Rameaux-Claude Bireau told Sputnik on Monday.

"We held talks on this issue, the negotiation process continues," the minister said.

Bireau pointed out that "the Russian side expressed its readiness to support the CAR armed forces in solving security problems."

Earlier in the day, the CAR Ambassador to Russia said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper that the country was interested in placing the Russian military base on its territory.

