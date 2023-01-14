UrduPoint.com

CAR Delegation Led By Prime Minister Headed For Russia - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

CAR Delegation Led by Prime Minister Headed for Russia - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) A delegation of the Central African Republic (CAR) led by Prime Minister Felix Moloua has departed for Russia for a working visit to Saint Petersburg, the Russian embassy in Bangui said on Saturday.

"A delegation of the Central African Republic led by the head of government is headed for Saint Petersburg on a working visit," the embassy wrote on social media.

Russia's diplomatic mission added that Russian Ambassador to car Alexander Bikantov had accompanied Molua at the Bangui airport ahead of the trip.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Social Media Visit Car Bangui Petersburg Central African Republic Government Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ambitious initiatives and proj ..

19 minutes ago
 Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Au ..

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Australia tour

38 minutes ago
 ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

1 hour ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

1 hour ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.