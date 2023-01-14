CAR Delegation Led by Prime Minister Headed for Russia - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) A delegation of the Central African Republic (CAR) led by Prime Minister Felix Moloua has departed for Russia for a working visit to Saint Petersburg, the Russian embassy in Bangui said on Saturday.

"A delegation of the Central African Republic led by the head of government is headed for Saint Petersburg on a working visit," the embassy wrote on social media.

Russia's diplomatic mission added that Russian Ambassador to car Alexander Bikantov had accompanied Molua at the Bangui airport ahead of the trip.