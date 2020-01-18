An explosives-laden truck detonated near a busy police checkpoint in the southwestern Somalian town of Afgoye 18 miles from the capital Mogadishu, marking the second attack in the area in a matter of hours, media reported n Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) An explosives-laden truck detonated near a busy police checkpoint in the southwestern Somalian town of Afgoye 18 miles from the capital Mogadishu, marking the second attack in the area in a matter of hours, media reported n Saturday.

According to the Garowe Online news outlet, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber and specifically targeted a Turkish convoy of engineers who work on building a road between Mogadishu and Afgoye. Three of them were left injured, the outlet said on Twitter, citing the Turkish embassy in Somalia.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but attacks like this are typical of Al-Shabab radical group (part of al-Qaeda terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that has been leading the insurgency against the Somalian government for years now and also hindering the UN's humanitarian activities in the country.

Earlier in the day, a twin attack was carried out in Afgoye by the al-Shabaab terrorists. They were repelled by the army. Another al-Shabaab attack was repelled on Friday morning in a village near the town of Haji Ali, in the southern middle Shabelle region.