Car Drives Into Crowd in Northern France, Injuring at Least 11 People - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) A car drove into a crowd at an international kite-flying festival held in northern France, injuring at least 11 people, with four in critical condition, media reported.

The incident took place in the Berck commune in the northern French department of Pas-de-Calais on Saturday evening, the 20 Minutes newspaper reported.

A 76-year-old driver lost control of the car, allegedly mistaking an accelerator pedal for a brake pedal, the newspaper added, citing the prosecutor's office.

The driver has been arrested, according to the report.

The exact circumstances and causes of the accident are still to be clarified.