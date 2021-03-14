UrduPoint.com
CAR Elections Generally Proceeding Peacefully Except for Rebel-Held Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) The second round of elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Sunday is generally going without troubles, except for an area in the country's north where insurgents from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) have prevented the polls from opening, a spokesperson for the national electoral authority said.

Electoral officials were unable to launch the voting in the Gadzi region, while in Bangui and most other provinces the polls opened as scheduled, the spokesperson told Radio Ndeke Luka.

The first round of car presidential and parliamentary elections was held on December 27. Back then, CPC rebels carried out violent attacks and managed to temporarily siege Bangui in a bid to prevent the vote, leaving 14 people killed. The national security forces retaliated by an offensive on February 15.

Those who were unable to vote during the first round due to the violence have the opportunity to cast ballots on Sunday.

