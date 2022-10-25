Car Explodes Near TV Company Building In Melitopol - Source
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 11:20 AM
SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) A car exploded near the building of the ZaTV broadcaster in the city of Melitopol located in the Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.
"A car exploded near the building of the tv company," the source said.
Earlier in the day, the local authorities said that a powerful explosion had occurred in the city of Melitopol. Information about the blast is being specified, according to the administration.