Car Explodes Near TV Company Building in Melitopol - Source

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) A car exploded near the building of the ZaTV broadcaster in the city of Melitopol located in the Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, a source in the city administration told Sputnik.

"A car exploded near the building of the tv company," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the local authorities said that a powerful explosion had occurred in the city of Melitopol. Information about the blast is being specified, according to the administration.