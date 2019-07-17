Car Explosion In Southern Syria Kills 4, Injures 14 Syrian Soldiers - Source
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A military vehicle has exploded in the southern Syrian province of Daraa killing at least 4 soldiers and injuring 14 others, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Four Syrian soldiers were killed and 14 others injured in Daraa as a result of the explosion of a mine planted on their car," the source said.
According to the source, the car was transporting the troops from their homes to military sites.