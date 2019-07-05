UrduPoint.com
Car Explosion Kills At Least 2 People In Turkey's Reynahli Near Syrian Border - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:22 PM

Car Explosion Kills at Least 2 People in Turkey's Reynahli Near Syrian Border - Reports

At least two people were killed on Friday as an explosion hit a car in the Turkish town of Reynahli, located in Hatay province near the border with Syria, local media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) At least two people were killed on Friday as an explosion hit a car in the Turkish town of Reynahli, located in Hatay province near the border with Syria, local media reported.

While two people who were inside the car died, two more people were injured, Anadolu news agency specified.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Police and ambulance units have arrived at the site of the explosion.

