ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) At least two people were killed on Friday as an explosion hit a car in the Turkish town of Reynahli, located in Hatay province near the border with Syria, local media reported.

While two people who were inside the car died, two more people were injured, Anadolu news agency specified.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Police and ambulance units have arrived at the site of the explosion.