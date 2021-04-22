UrduPoint.com
Car Explosion Kills One, Injures Another In Uzbekistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:09 PM

Car explosion kills one, injures another in Uzbekistan

A compressed methane gas tank installed in a car has exploded, killing a man and injuring another at a gas station in southern Uzbekistan's Qashqadaryo Region, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said Thursday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A compressed methane gas tank installed in a car has exploded, killing a man and injuring another at a gas station in southern Uzbekistan's Qashqadaryo Region, the Uzbek Emergency Ministry said Thursday.

The incident occurred as the car was being refueled, and the injured man, an employee of the station, was hospitalized immediately, the ministry said.

The regional department of the ministry, local police and the prosecutor's office have launched a preliminary investigation into the incident, it added.

More Stories From World

