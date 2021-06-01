Car explosion kills two in Uzbekistan

Two people died and another two were injured when a gas cylinder in a car exploded on a highway in the Kashkadarya region, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Two people died and another two were injured when a gas cylinder in a car exploded on a highway in the Kashkadarya region, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday.

Two passengers died at the scene, and a driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries, the ministry said.A preliminary investigation is underway.