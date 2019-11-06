(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Several people were injured on Tuesday by a car explosion in the northern Syrian town of Tell Abiad, located near the border with Turkey, national media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, the explosion also caused significant material damage to nearby buildings.

On Saturday, another blast rocked Tell Abiad, leaving at least 19 people killed and 29 more injured.

It remains unclear which organization stands behind the wave of attacks.

The Turkish military took control over Tell Abiad in October during Operation Peace Spring. The offensive's declared goal is to create a "safe zone" in the border area that would be free of the Kurdish militia, which Ankara views as terrorists.

Syria has condemned the operation as an attack on its sovereignty.