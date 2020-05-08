Car Exports From Argentina Down 88.4% in April Over COVID-19 - Association

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Exports of cars from Argentina decreased by a total of 88.4 percent year-on-year in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Argentina's automobile Manufacturers' Association (ADEFA) said on Friday.

"No car production was registered in April. The sector exported 2,386 vehicles, which is 82.9 percent less than the previous month and 88.4 percent less than in April 2019.

In general, for the first four months [of 2020] the drop in exports was 37 percent," ADEFA said in a statement.

The association notes that the sector has already established strict health and safety protocols to be able to return to production, which has been suspended since March 20. Companies should be allowed to return to production as soon as possible, ADEFA stated.

The association includes such carmakers as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Renault, Scania, Toyota and Volkswagen.