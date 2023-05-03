UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Car Factory Employees Protesting in Netherlands Due to Stalled Social Care Talks - Reports

Thousands of employees of the VDL Nedcar car plant, located in the Dutch town of Born, started a protest on Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction with the deadlocked talks on a social plan, Dutch media reported on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Thousands of employees of the VDL Nedcar car plant, located in the Dutch town of Born, started a protest on Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction with the deadlocked talks on a social plan, Dutch media reported on Wednesday.

The protesters have blocked the factory's entrances and exits to stage an unplanned protest outside the building as talks between the company and trade unions have reached a dead end, the 1Limburg news agency reported.

The factory's future is uncertain as only BMW's Mini model is produced there, and the respective contract expires on March 1, 2024, while BMW does not intend to prolong it, the NOS broadcaster added.

The factory workers demand the social plan which will provide them with new employment and financial support measures in the event of the factory's shutting and mass layoffs as 3,800 employees face the risk of losing their jobs, the report read.

Production at the factory was halted due to the protest, the report noted, adding that the morning shift workers who began protesting urged the day shift to support their strike.

