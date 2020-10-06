CAR General Election to Be Crucial to Future of Peace Deal - African Union

The implementation of the peace agreement in the Central African Republic is progressing, but some forces seek to undermine it, making the upcoming general election is crucial, the African Union's commissioner for peace and security told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The implementation of the peace agreement in the Central African Republic is progressing, but some forces seek to undermine it, making the upcoming general election is crucial, the African Union's commissioner for peace and security told Sputnik.

The country will go to the polls in late December to elect the President and lawmakers.

"In the car there has been significant progress in the implementation of the AU brokered peace agreement, there have been legislative reforms, advances in the area of disarmament, demobilization and the extension of the state authority in the country, but it remains a tale of a glass half full or half empty because challenges remain. There are forces inside and outside the country that continue to undermine the peace accord but overall the situation has improved and this year will be decisive with the general elections," Smail Chergui said.

According to the commissioner, further destabilization is still unlikely, but "we must remain vigilant."

The regional bloc will continue to engage with the signatories to the deal to make sure that all commitments are respected. Partner nations of CAR should also uphold the deal and help provide "the much needed" assistance to internally displaced people and those in refugee camps amid the pandemic, the commissioner added.

The CAR government and the leaders of 14 armed groups struck a peace deal in February 2019.