Car Giants Vie For EV Crown At Beijing's Auto China Show
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chinese car giants locked in a cut-throat price war descended on the capital for the start of the Auto China show Thursday, vying to draw consumers and headlines in the world's biggest electric vehicle market and abroad.
China's EV sector has exploded in recent years, and firms are now engaged in a no-holds-barred battle to offer customers the coolest accessories at the lowest prices.
EV makers from China have made inroads into markets from Europe to Southeast Asia and Tesla's Elon Musk described them in January as "the most competitive car companies in the world".
Beijing's Auto China show, which lasts until May 4, sees dozens of firms square off in a bid to draw customers at one of the country's biggest car shows.
Thursday saw crowds surge into the convention complex hosting the event, which takes place every other year but had not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Several of the Chinese automotive world's top stars addressed audiences at the expo -- including CEOs He Xiaopeng of XPeng and Lei Jun of xiaomi -- while vistors milled around the booths, snapping pictures of the shiny new vehicles on display.
There are a staggering 129 EV brands in China, but just 20 have managed to achieve a domestic market share of one percent or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Chinese consumers, especially in the premium market, expect smart functions in their EVs, something domestic firms are far better placed to provide than foreign companies, experts said.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From World
-
Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse13 minutes ago
-
Advanced 5G base station launched in Mt. Qomolangma13 minutes ago
-
China committed to supporting Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development24 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to hold 59th gems emporium next month53 minutes ago
-
Digital economy contributes 8.4 pct to Philippine economy in 202353 minutes ago
-
China committed to supporting Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development53 minutes ago
-
Starfish control program improving health of Australia's Great Barrier Reef: report54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for addressing development changes at a key UN meeting1 hour ago
-
Advanced 5G base station launched in Mt. Qomolangma1 hour ago
-
Cambodia on right track to achieving malaria-free goal by 2025: PM1 hour ago
-
Endrick sparks Palmeiras comeback in Copa Libertadores1 hour ago
-
Hyundai Motor's operating profit falls 2.3 pct in Q11 hour ago