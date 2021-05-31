UrduPoint.com
CAR Government Spokesperson Confirms Deaths Of 3 Russian Citizens In Blast

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:50 AM

CAR Government Spokesperson Confirms Deaths of 3 Russian Citizens in Blast

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Central African Republic (CAR) government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui on Sunday confirmed to Sputnik the reports about three Russian nationals killed along with two car police officers in an explosion in the country.

According to local medical sources, surveyed by Sputnik, roadside mines exploded in the village of Bandiba in northwestern CAR, hitting two police cars and killing two local security troops, three Russians, and wounding five more people.

"Yes, this is the information that the police gave me a few hours ago," Kazagui said.

He called the incident a criminal act and condemned it.

The information on the incident was confirmed to Sputnik by the national police spokesman Bienvenu Zokoue.

