CAR Government Tenders Resignation - Reports

Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Central African Republic (car) Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada has tendered resignation of the government, Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday.

Ngrebada said he had given in resignation to the country's president, however, presidential spokesman Albert Yaloke Mokpeme told Agence France-Presse that he may be asked to stay in office and form a new government.

