CAR Gov't Says It Controls Most Of Country, Faces Destabilization From 'Isolated Groups'

Fri 15th October 2021

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The government of the Central African Republic (CAR) is successfully dealing with attacks by armed groups across the country, and holds nearly the whole territory under its control, Maxime Balalou, minister in charge of the General Secretariat of the car government, told Sputnik in an interview.

The country is regularly shaken by attacks of armed groups targeting civilians.

"Right now, we are practically in control of the territory. These are a few isolated groups trying to give the impression that the country is living in insecurity," Balalou said when asked to comment on an opinion that the government is losing ground to armed groups.

He described such speculations as "propaganda against the government."

Attackers show despair with their actions, while the government forces and their Russian military instructors continue to work on the ground to restore order and ensure stability, the official noted.

Russian military instructors are assisting in training the national armed forces, with the United Nations and the sanctions committee being aware of their presence.

"We reassure the population that soon our country will regain full security and that economic activities in isolated areas will resume for the happiness of our population," Balalou added.

The CAR is experiencing renewed political turmoil since the general election in December 2020, when opponents of President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who managed to stay in office for the second term, accused him of electoral fraud. Armed clashes between government forces and rebel groups broke out throughout the country, with insurgents attacking civilians, including humanitarian employees.

