Car Hits Pedestrians In Germany's Kempen, Killing One, Injuring Another 3 - Police

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) One person died and three others were injured after a car rammed into pedestrians in the western German town of Kempen on Thursday, the regional police in the North Rhine-Westphalia Police said, adding that the incident resembled a road accident and was not treated as a terrorist attack.

"We are at the beginning of the investigation, so I cannot rule out [a terrorist motive], but I can say that all our preliminary investigation allows us to proceed from the fact that this is an accident. So far there is no sign that it is something other than an accident," a spokeswoman of the police told Sputnik.

The car hit pedestrians at 4:36 p.m. local time (15:36 GMT). The police have blocked the road where the incident occurred.

