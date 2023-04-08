Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Car Hits Pedestrians In Tel Aviv Promenade, One Person Killed - Israeli Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Car Hits Pedestrians in Tel Aviv Promenade, One Person Killed - Israeli Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) A car rammed into a crowd of people on Tel Aviv's promenade on Friday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, adding that one person was killed.

"One killed, 6 wounded in Tel Aviv terror attack: The police said that a report was received about a vehicle that hit several pedestrians at Tel Aviv promenade," the ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police also said that the car driver was "neutralized". At the same time, media reported that there were two separate terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Driver Vehicle Car Same Media

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

41 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

41 minutes ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

41 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

52 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Par ..

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan ..

59 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.