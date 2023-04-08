Car Hits Pedestrians in Tel Aviv Promenade, One Person Killed - Israeli Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) A car rammed into a crowd of people on Tel Aviv's promenade on Friday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, adding that one person was killed.

"One killed, 6 wounded in Tel Aviv terror attack: The police said that a report was received about a vehicle that hit several pedestrians at Tel Aviv promenade," the ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police also said that the car driver was "neutralized". At the same time, media reported that there were two separate terrorist attacks.