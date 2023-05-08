Car Hits Tent in Spain, Injures 12 People Including One Child - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) A car crashed into a tent during a musical performance in Pontevedra province, injuring 12 people, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Monday.

The car broke into the site of the festival and hit one of the tents during a musical performance, hitting several people including one child, the report said.

The child is in critical condition, the newspaper added.

The car lost control and crashed into the tent, thus causing the structure to collapse, Spanish tv channel RTVE said.