CAR Holds Residual Legislative Elections in 50 Constituencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Voters in 50 Constituencies of the Central African Republic (CAR) will be casting ballots on Sunday for deputies to the National Assembly in a run-off to elections disrupted by protests and violence earlier this year.

Polling stations will open in 42 constituencies for a second round of voting to the March 14 vote and in eight constituencies that have so far been prevented from voting at all by armed clashes that erupted after the first round last December.

"Electoral materials have been deployed in all these 50 constituencies," car National Electoral Authority executive Theophile Momokouama said.

The voting is expected to be monitored by national and international observers.

Violence broke out in the CAR after the general election on December 27, which included the presidential vote.

Opponents of Faustin Archange Touadera, who won the vote, accused him of electoral fraud and the confrontation quickly escalated into armed clashes, carried out by rebels from the Coalition of Patriots for Change movement.

As rebels hijacked parts of the country, they hindered the run-off legislative elections up until government forces were able to reclaim control in most of those areas. The Zangba region of Basse-Kotto prefecture remains under rebel control, for example, and regional head Guy Yves Betigaza, who fled from violence to the prefecture's capital of Mobaye, has expressed doubts that the voting would take place there at all.

