Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera said his country hoped Moscow would continue to assist in the training of military specialists and arms supplies to the republic

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Central African Republic (car) President Faustin-Archange Touadera said his country hoped Moscow would continue to assist in the training of military specialists and arms supplies to the republic.

"We have great groundwork in the military sphere.

You are contributing to the training of personnel for our army, to army modernization, to the training of gendarmes," Touadera said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope that Russia will continue to train our personnel, train officers for our army, including at Russian universities. We also believe that our Russian partners do a very good thing by delivering non-lethal weapons... and help us to build up our defense capabilities," he said.