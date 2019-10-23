UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR Hopes For Russia's Continued Assistance In Arms Supplies - President Touadera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:24 PM

CAR Hopes for Russia's Continued Assistance in Arms Supplies - President Touadera

Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera said his country hoped Moscow would continue to assist in the training of military specialists and arms supplies to the republic

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Central African Republic (car) President Faustin-Archange Touadera said his country hoped Moscow would continue to assist in the training of military specialists and arms supplies to the republic.

"We have great groundwork in the military sphere.

You are contributing to the training of personnel for our army, to army modernization, to the training of gendarmes," Touadera said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope that Russia will continue to train our personnel, train officers for our army, including at Russian universities. We also believe that our Russian partners do a very good thing by delivering non-lethal weapons... and help us to build up our defense capabilities," he said.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Car Vladimir Putin Central African Republic

Recent Stories

PTCL &MoITT collaborate with PNCA to organize Art ..

5 minutes ago

Secretary-General Affirms OIC Keen Interest on Coo ..

9 minutes ago

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mi ..

13 minutes ago

Blood appears in Nawaz Sharif's gums after platele ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

23 minutes ago

Indonesian president taps election arch-rival for ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.