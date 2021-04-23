CAR Hopes to Secure Loans From Russia, Can Offer Mining Guarantees - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Central African Republic (CAR) hopes to secure loans from Russia and can offer mineral extraction guarantees; the talks with Russian banks are underway, car Minister Delegate for Strategic Investment Pascal Bida Koyagbele said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are working on different financing formulas with Russian banks. We are in talks with the Russian government, Russian banks, public and private, to have funding to our advantage. And then, we can offer a lot of guarantees, we could offer mining guarantees. So we are working on studying different plans, but the interest is present, the opportunity is very much present," the minister delegate said.