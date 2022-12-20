Car Industry to Face Semiconductor Shortage in 2023 Amid Switch to Electric Cars - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Leading auto and chip manufacturers expect shortages of semiconductors in 2023 amid increasing demand for electric vehicles, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, biggest chipmakers have already started running out of stock of silicon carbide chips, which are largely used in electric cars, with the situation unlikely to change until the end of 2023.

"There is nothing you can do now to change 2023. We will be adding capacity every quarter, every month in 2023 to meet our customer demand," CEO of US-based semiconductor manufacturer Onsemi, Hassane El-Khoury, was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

To expand its capacity, Onsemi plans to increase production at its plants across the globe by 30%, El-Khoury said.

The auto industry would also face issues with semiconductors, with CEO Carlos Tavares of Stellantis, one of the world's largest carmakers, saying that chip constraints will continue to haunt the industry in 2023, as cited in the report.

According to the Financial Times, demand for auto semiconductors has been on the rise due to an active switch to electric cars, which could be further accelerated because of a gradual phase-put of cars powered by fossil fuels.

At the same time, the newspaper noted that the opposite situation could be observed in other parts of the semiconductor industry, with chip manufacturers for smartphones and personal computers suffering a fall in demand.