CAR Investment Minister Delegate Says To Attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum In June
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Central African Republic's Minister Delegate for Strategic Investment Pascal Bida Koyagbele told Sputnik he would attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.
"All [joint projects with Russia] should be launched this year, by the end of the year.
This is why I will be here very often and will come back here for the forum in St. Petersburg," the minister delegate said.