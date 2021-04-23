UrduPoint.com
CAR Investment Minister Delegate Says To Attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum In June

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:30 AM

CAR Investment Minister Delegate Says to Attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Central African Republic's Minister Delegate for Strategic Investment Pascal Bida Koyagbele told Sputnik he would attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.

"All [joint projects with Russia] should be launched this year, by the end of the year.

This is why I will be here very often and will come back here for the forum in St. Petersburg," the minister delegate said.

The forum is scheduled to take place from June 2-5.

