Car Lobby Says EU Ban On Petrol Motors 'not Rational'

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:07 PM

Car lobby says EU ban on petrol motors 'not rational'

The main European car-makers association warned Brussels on Wednesday that it was making a wrong turn by seeking to force petrol and diesel cars off the road by 2035

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The main European car-makers association warned Brussels on Wednesday that it was making a wrong turn by seeking to force petrol and diesel cars off the road by 2035.

The European automobile Manufacturer's Association (ACEA) said it supported efforts to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050, as envisaged by draft climate laws, but "banning a single technology is not a rational way forward at this stage".

More Stories From World

