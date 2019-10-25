CAR Needs More Arms Deliveries From Russia to Properly Accomplish Army Mission - President

The Central African Republic (CAR) needs to receive more weapons from Russia to properly accomplish the mission of its army, as the 5,000 assault arms that have already been delivered are not enough, President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Central African Republic (CAR) needs to receive more weapons from Russia to properly accomplish the mission of its army, as the 5,000 assault arms that have already been delivered are not enough, President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia has accepted to deliver 5,000 assault arms to CAR. These deliveries were made. Today our forces still need other capacities, which was in my proposition during my meeting [with Russian President Vladimir Putin]. I asked to seek additional aid of Russia, if it could consider additional aid to CAR, to allow our army to accomplish its mission ... 5,000 arms � you understand that it's not enough. It's an army and it needs all the means to correctly accomplish its mission," Touadera said.

The president also praised Russia's "gracious" arms deliveries to car and Russian instructors' assistance in training local servicemen. According to him, around 3,000 CAR military officers have already followed their training.

"There was also a gracious arms delivery from Russia. The first was some time ago and recently two last deliveries in May, which gave our Defense Forces the means to accomplish their mission. One of the positive aspects is that after the peace agreement and arms deliveries from Russia military the FACA [Central African Armed Forces] contingent is deployed on the ground. ... We continue ... the deployment of our defense forces across the state, in order to return the rule of state on our whole territory," Touadera said.