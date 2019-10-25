UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR Needs More Arms Deliveries From Russia To Properly Accomplish Army Mission - President

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:35 PM

CAR Needs More Arms Deliveries From Russia to Properly Accomplish Army Mission - President

The Central African Republic (CAR) needs to receive more weapons from Russia to properly accomplish the mission of its army, as the 5,000 assault arms that have already been delivered are not enough, President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Central African Republic (CAR) needs to receive more weapons from Russia to properly accomplish the mission of its army, as the 5,000 assault arms that have already been delivered are not enough, President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia has accepted to deliver 5,000 assault arms to CAR. These deliveries were made. Today our forces still need other capacities, which was in my proposition during my meeting [with Russian President Vladimir Putin]. I asked to seek additional aid of Russia, if it could consider additional aid to CAR, to allow our army to accomplish its mission ... 5,000 arms � you understand that it's not enough. It's an army and it needs all the means to correctly accomplish its mission," Touadera said.

The president also praised Russia's "gracious" arms deliveries to car and Russian instructors' assistance in training local servicemen. According to him, around 3,000 CAR military officers have already followed their training.

"There was also a gracious arms delivery from Russia. The first was some time ago and recently two last deliveries in May, which gave our Defense Forces the means to accomplish their mission. One of the positive aspects is that after the peace agreement and arms deliveries from Russia military the FACA [Central African Armed Forces] contingent is deployed on the ground. ... We continue ... the deployment of our defense forces across the state, in order to return the rule of state on our whole territory," Touadera said.

Related Topics

Army Russia Car Vladimir Putin Central African Republic May All From Agreement

Recent Stories

US senators call for security probe of TikTok

15 minutes ago

Sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quresh pas ..

34 seconds ago

Those making mockery of ill health of political ri ..

36 seconds ago

Tokyo's Nikkei hits one-year high on cheap yen

38 seconds ago

Government should allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad ..

42 seconds ago

Botswana's Masisi wins hotly contested vote: Chief ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.