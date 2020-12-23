UrduPoint.com
CAR Needs Stronger Military Cooperation With Russia - Presidential Candidate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:33 PM

The Central African Republic (CAR) and Russia should enhance their cooperation in all areas, including in military training, while keeping good ties with France, Martin Ziguele, a presidential candidate for the Movement for the Liberation of the Central African People, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Central African Republic (CAR) and Russia should enhance their cooperation in all areas, including in military training, while keeping good ties with France, Martin Ziguele, a presidential candidate for the Movement for the Liberation of the Central African People, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have diplomatic relations with Russia, former USSR, since 1960s. We want the relations between our country and Russia to be strengthened and developed in all the sectors, including in military training," Ziguele said.

He said the African nation's government needed to make sure that this cooperation was not perceived as Russia's support for a particular person or a regime. He added that car needed all help it could get from other global powers, such as France, which gave its former colony independence in 1960.

"Bilateral cooperation existed between France and Russia even before the ruling of the Russian tsarina Catherine the Great. CAR cannot be a battlefield between these two states. It is a notion that seem surreal to us. We are a developing state and we need support of all the countries in the world," Ziguele noted.

Voters in the African country will go to the polls this Sunday to elect a president and lawmakers to the National Assembly. The country's top court has approved 17 candidates for presidential elections, including Ziguele, but barred former President Francois Bozize from running, triggering clashes over the weekend.

