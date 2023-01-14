UrduPoint.com

Car Of District Head Blown Up In Berdyansk, Official Unharmed - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The Ukrainian intelligence carried out a terrorist act in Berdyansk, a car of the head of the administration of the Berdyansk district, Alexey Kichigin, was blown up; the official was not injured, the city authorities repored.

"At 19.30 (16:30 GMT), the Ukrainian intelligence committed a terrorist act by blowing up a car bomb in the city of Berdyansk, the car belonged to the head of the military-civil administration of the Berdyansk district, Kichigin Aleksey Nikolayevich," the city administration said on Telegram.

"Fortunately, the official was not injured, as he timely noticed a suspicious object on the bottom of the car ," the administration said.

The explosion's power was up to 1 kilogram of TNT equivalent, it said.

"The failed inhuman action carried out against a civilian official who has nothing to do with military affairs will in no way affect the work of the military-civilian administration of the Berdyansk region," the statement says.

