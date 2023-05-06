Car of Russian Politician Prilepin Blown Up in Nizhny Novgorod Region - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) A car of the Russian writer and the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region on Saturday, as a result of which the driver was killed and Prilepin was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"The explosion occurred on the highway in the Borsky district. The staff of the emergency service, police and the investigative committee are on their way to the site," the source said.

Meanwhile, Prilepin's press service told Sputnik that the politician was "alright" and that the circumstances of the accident were being established.