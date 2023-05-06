Car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Comes Under Fire - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) A car of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu was shot at on Saturday, but nor one was injured or killed in the attack, according to preliminary information, Turkish media reported, citing diplomatic sources.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.