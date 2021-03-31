UrduPoint.com
CAR Opposition Says Army, UN Troops Make 'Huge Progress' Regaining Territory From Militia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:27 PM

The Union for Central African Renewal party welcomes the United Nation's decision to send more troops to the Central African Republic seeing the good progress of their joint effort with the local army against armed rebels, the spokesman for Anicet-Georges Dologuele, the party's leader, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Union for Central African Renewal party welcomes the United Nation's decision to send more troops to the Central African Republic seeing the good progress of their joint effort with the local army against armed rebels, the spokesman for Anicet-Georges Dologuele, the party's leader, told Sputnik.

The UN Security Council voted to increase the military component of the car mission by 2,750 and the police component by 940 on March 12. Before then, MINUSCA included 11,650 military personnel, 2,080 police personnel and 108 corrections officers.

"I want to praise the actions of the Central African Armed Forces ... Together with MINUSCA, they make huge progress on the ground pushing back the rebels and regaining control over the towns," Christian Gazam-Betty said, adding that "this is a very good thing that there is an increase of MINUSCA troops."

The expectation is that the current effort will not stop on "one or thirty" liberated cities but continues until the entire CAR territory is cleared of armed rebels, the spokesman of the opposition leader said.

CAR army, assisted by Russian instructors and allies from Rwanda, managed to liberate about 30 cities within two months, as of last Tuesday, Sputnik learned from Alexander Ivanov, the head of the Officers Union for International Security, which provides military training services in the CAR and other countries. Some areas in the country's north were still controlled by the militia at that time.

Armed rebels initially pursued to disrupt the general election last December, chiefly by establishing physical control over polling stations and preventing voters from casting ballots. Mostly allied with ex-CAR President Francois Bozize, who was barred from the vote, they now seek to oust the government of President Faustin Archange Touadera.

