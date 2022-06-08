UrduPoint.com

Car Ploughs Into School Trip Teenagers Killing Teacher In Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Car ploughs into school trip teenagers killing teacher in Berlin

A German-Armenian man drove into a crowd in a busy shopping district in Berlin on Wednesday, mowing down a group of teenagers and killing their teacher before crashing through a shop window

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A German-Armenian man drove into a crowd in a busy shopping district in Berlin on Wednesday, mowing down a group of teenagers and killing their teacher before crashing through a shop window.

The incident happened at around 10:30 am (0830 GMT) just across from Breitscheidplatz, where an Islamic State group sympathiser deliberately ploughed a truck into a Christmas market in 2016, killing 12.

At least a dozen people were injured on Wednesday, including six who remain in a life-threatening condition, emergency services said.

It was not clear whether the crash was intentional. The driver, 29, was being questioned, police told AFP.

The silver Renault Clio with a Berlin licence plate first mounted the sidewalk on the corner of Tauentzienstrasse and Rankestrasse, hitting the group of secondary school students on a class trip, before returning to the road.

It then rammed into the shop front on Marburger Strasse about 150 to 200 metres (165 to 220 yards) away.

A female teacher with the group from a school in Bad Arolsen, a small town in the central German state of Hesse, was killed. A male teacher was seriously injured, the Hesse state government said in a statement.

- 'Happened so fast' - The driver was briefly detained by passers-by before being handed over to police after the car smashed through the shop front, according to police.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said the driver was in hospital and "at this time, we do not have conclusive evidence of a political act".

However, security sources told AFP the car did not belong to the driver and cautioned that the contents of the vehicle may not be his.

Related Topics

Injured Police Christmas German Driver Road Vehicle Car Berlin Man Male May 2016 Silver Market National University From Government Renault

Recent Stories

DBA demands High Court bench in Faisalabad

DBA demands High Court bench in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister vows to strengthen Pakistan-UK trad ..

Prime Minister vows to strengthen Pakistan-UK trade, investment ties

1 minute ago
 Army Aviation Helicopter to assist civil admin in ..

Army Aviation Helicopter to assist civil admin in extinguishing fire at Margalla ..

1 minute ago
 Japanese firms urged to invest in Pakistan

Japanese firms urged to invest in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 PAF Finishing School's 51st Batch graduation cerem ..

PAF Finishing School's 51st Batch graduation ceremony held

2 minutes ago
 Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian ..

Sudan starts post-coup talks without key civilian bloc

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.