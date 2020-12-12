UrduPoint.com
Car Plows Into New York City Crowd During Protest, Policy Say Avoid Area

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) A car drove into a crowd of about 50 protesters in New York City, hitting six individuals, NBC news reported citing a police source.

New York city police in a statement said people should avoid the area of Third Avenue and 39th Street in Manhattan due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians.

The report said on Friday that none of the protesters have life-threatening injuries.

Two law enforcement sources told NBC protesters surrounded the car and pounded on it. The female driver panicked and drove forward to escape.

The car's female driver and female passenger were taken into custody, said police, according to the New York Daily News.

One protester said the demonstration was in solidarity with a hunger strike at the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey.

The crash happened about 4:08 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT), The New York Daily News said.

