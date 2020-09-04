Car Plows Through Black Lives Matter Protest in New York City Leaving 3 Slightly Injured

A car rammed through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City's Times Square resulting in three minor injuries, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) A car rammed through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City's Times Square resulting in three minor injuries, media reported.

About 300 people gathered in the square to protest the police killing of a Black man in Rochester hours earlier when an unknown driver in a Ford Taurus drove up, halted and then rammed through the crowd, a video posted to Twitter showed.

According to New York Daily news, police have begun a manhunt for the driver who was reportedly part of a small counter-protest happening nearby.

The three people injured were cyclists who were attempting to barricade the road with their bicycles as part of the protest, the outlet reported.

The United States has been riddled with unrest over police brutality and systemic racism since late May, when George Floyd was killed in custody of Minneapolis police. Extreme polarization between right and left-wing citizens has erupted into violence and resulted in fatalities on several occasions since, while reports of mostly minority fatalities at the hands of police are not uncommon.