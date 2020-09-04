UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Plows Through Black Lives Matter Protest In New York City Leaving 3 Slightly Injured

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:26 PM

Car Plows Through Black Lives Matter Protest in New York City Leaving 3 Slightly Injured

A car rammed through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City's Times Square resulting in three minor injuries, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) A car rammed through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City's Times Square resulting in three minor injuries, media reported.

About 300 people gathered in the square to protest the police killing of a Black man in Rochester hours earlier when an unknown driver in a Ford Taurus drove up, halted and then rammed through the crowd, a video posted to Twitter showed.

According to New York Daily news, police have begun a manhunt for the driver who was reportedly part of a small counter-protest happening nearby.

The three people injured were cyclists who were attempting to barricade the road with their bicycles as part of the protest, the outlet reported.

The United States has been riddled with unrest over police brutality and systemic racism since late May, when George Floyd was killed in custody of Minneapolis police. Extreme polarization between right and left-wing citizens has erupted into violence and resulted in fatalities on several occasions since, while reports of mostly minority fatalities at the hands of police are not uncommon.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Minority Twitter Driver Road Car Man George Rochester Minneapolis New York United States May Media Ford

Recent Stories

Seafarers Identity Cards being issued to Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

President Xi’s visit to Pakistan rescheduled due ..

21 minutes ago

PCB announces 208-match 2020-21 domestic schedule

25 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa decides to step down as special aide to ..

32 minutes ago

Realme 6 with 90Hz display and Helio G90T processo ..

33 minutes ago

Covid-19 kills seven people in Pakistan during las ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.