CAR Police Considers Assassination Attempt on Head of Russian House to Be Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The police of the Central African Republic (CAR) considers that the assassination attempt on the head of the Russian House in the car Dmitry Sytyi to be a terrorist attack, the country's police chief Bienvenu Zokoue told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik that the general director of the Russian House in the CAR, Dmitry Sytyi, was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.

According to the police, Sytyi received threats prior to the attack.