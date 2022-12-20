UrduPoint.com

CAR Police Detain Several DHL Employees Under Probe Into Parcel Explosion In Russian House

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CAR Police Detain Several DHL Employees Under Probe Into Parcel Explosion in Russian House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Police in the Central African Republic (CAR) have arrested several DHL employees while investigating the parcel explosion in the Russian House in the car capital of Bangui, a senior source in the CAR police told Sputnik.

"So far we are at the stage of questioning those arrested. We have arrested and questioned two DHL employees, the deputy general director of DHL and the DHL operations manager who picked up the package from the airport. We were unable to question the general manager of DHL, who is a Cameroonian national. We learned that she flew to Douala (Cameroon's largest city) the same day the parcel arrived and has not returned yet," the source said.

Interrogators found out that DHL workers "had no device with them to determine whether the parcel contained an explosive device, they had no way of detecting it," according to the source.

"We intend to go formally to the Togolese police through Interpol. So I'm going to ask through Interpol in Bangui to cooperate with us to try to identify the person who sent the parcel from (Togo's capital) Lome," the source noted.

Interrogators will check whether the parcel was really sent from Togo and whether the logistics company could have forged the address of the parcel, the source added.

On December 16, the head of the Russian House in the CAR Dmitry Sytyi was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a parcel bomb and it exploded on a table in his cabinet, when he was going through his mail.

Photos from the blast site, obtained by Sputnik from the police, showed that there was a note at the crime scene with threats in French. According to the police, Sytyi received threats prior to the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Company Car Douala Bangui Same Lome Togo Central African Republic SITE Turkish Lira December From Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

2 hours ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.