CAR President Says Concerns About Russian Private Security Firms Ungrounded

Western nations' concerns over Russia's private security companies working in the Central African Republic (CAR) are baseless, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing the transparency of the bilateral "state-to-state" cooperation

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Western nations' concerns over Russia's private security companies working in the Central African Republic (CAR) are baseless, car President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing the transparency of the bilateral "state-to-state" cooperation.

"Our cooperation with Russia is transparent.

We addressed the Foreign Ministry and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin in the framework of arms deliveries to CAR. That is done under the control of the Sanctions Committee of the UN... It was previewed that the Russian instructors could come train CAR military to use these arms. It's the Russian defense minister whom CAR defense minister addressed for this question. It's a state-to-state cooperation," Toudera said.