CAR President Urges Opposition to Condemn Forces That Tried to Obstruct Electoral Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The opposition in the Central African Republic should expose those who sought to undermine the recent electoral process instead of alleging fraud on the part of the authorities, newly re-elected President Faustin Archange Touadera told Sputnik.

The presidential election was held in the African nation on December 27. The country's Constitutional Council court invalidated Francois Bozize, the main rival of the incumbent president, from running on "morality grounds," and confirmed Touadera's victory in the election with 53.16 percent in the first round. The opposition coalition, COD20, rejected the election results earlier this week, branding the vote as an "electoral masquerade," given the official turnout stood at a little over 35 percent.

"This is what I have to say to the opposition: instead of condemning those who want to stop the electoral process, they have said nothing, they are only reproaching the government and the partners who helped organize the elections. Which is incomprehensible," Touadera said.

Prior to the election, the car was rocked by clashes between the rebel groups supporting Bozize and Touadera's loyalists. The Coalition of Patriots for Change, comprising several rebel groups backing Bozize went on with targeting the capital of Bangui later in January, further plunging the country into the security crisis, also worsened by attacks on UN peacekeepers.

The ways to increase stability in the nation are due to be discussed at the UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Thursday.