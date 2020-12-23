UrduPoint.com
CAR Presidential Candidate Says First Round Of Vote Will Not Yield Winner

Wed 23rd December 2020

None of the Central African Republic's presidential hopefuls commands the support of enough voters to avoid a runoff, Martin Ziguele, a candidate for the Movement for the Liberation of the Central African People told Sputnik in an interview

"There are seventeen candidates and none of them can win in the first round. The competition will be tight, because all the candidates are experienced. It's not like in 2015 after we came out of the transitional period. There are clear political views, and Central Africans are politically mature, so one cannot dream of a victory in the first round. There will be a second round," Ziguele said.

He added voters had matured politically since the country came out of an 18-month-long transitional period to elect ex-Prime Minister Faustin-Archange Touadera as president, following the 2013 coup.

Touadera has struggled to control of the country, most of which remains in rebels' grip.

"The aspect that Central Africans will be judging, which is their main concern, is security. One has to be clear on this. One wants to know how the country will get rid of the armed groups and have indefinite peace. And they wait for a strong response. They will not be satisfied with promises," Ziguele warned.

The already unstable African nation saw bloody clashes erupt over the weekend between the government and mostly Christian rebels, who tried to storm the national capital of Bangui. The clashes happened just a week before the general election. The authorities accused ousted President Francois Bozize of plotting a coup after he was barred from running.

