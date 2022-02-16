UrduPoint.com

CAR Prime Minister Says No Need To Hire New Russian Instructors As Situation Stabilized

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 10:10 AM

BANGUI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) There is no need for new instructors from Russia in the Central African Republic (CAR), since the security situation has been brought under control, Prime Minister Felix Moloua told Sputnik.

"I'll tell you no," Moloua said, about whether he wants to increase the number of instructors from Russia.

According to the prime minister, the situation in the country has stabilized.

"Three years ago, about 80% of the territory was under the control of armed groups. Who is now ready to say the same thing?" Moloua said.

CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera appointed Moloua new head of the government on February 7, and on February 9 the new prime minister took office.

Russian Ambassador to the car Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik last month that to date, the total number of Russian instructors in the African nation amounts to 1,135.

He noted that they are in the country with the awareness of the UN Security Council and the sanctions committee, stressing that it is incorrect to call the military instructors mercenaries, as they are not engaged in hostilities. According to CAR Ambassador in Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, Russia restored order in the CAR in one year, which the West had not been able to do in decades.

The African nation was plunged into a security crisis by a coup 2013, followed by violence between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka fighters. The government and the leaders of 14 armed groups signed a peace deal in February 2019 to put an end to the fighting.

