UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR Prime Minister To Arrive In Moscow On Sat, Meet With Bogdanov - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

CAR Prime Minister to Arrive in Moscow on Sat, Meet With Bogdanov - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (car) Firmin Ngrebada will arrive on Saturday in Moscow with a working visit, Russian Ambassador to the African nation Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

"I have just seen off the prime minister who is going to Moscow today with a working visit.

The main topic is bilateral economic cooperation. The prime minister will hold many meetings with members of the Russian government, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, as well as separate meetings in the Association of Economic Cooperation with African States," the diplomat said.

The prime minister will stay for four days in the Russian capital, he added.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Car Central African Republic Middle East Government

Recent Stories

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

26 minutes ago

EPA mobilises â€˜Emergency Fundâ€™ to support publ ..

1 hour ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office salutes UAEâ€™s Central Ba ..

2 hours ago

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.