CAR Prime Minister to Arrive in Moscow on Sat, Meet With Bogdanov - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (car) Firmin Ngrebada will arrive on Saturday in Moscow with a working visit, Russian Ambassador to the African nation Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

"I have just seen off the prime minister who is going to Moscow today with a working visit.

The main topic is bilateral economic cooperation. The prime minister will hold many meetings with members of the Russian government, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, as well as separate meetings in the Association of Economic Cooperation with African States," the diplomat said.

The prime minister will stay for four days in the Russian capital, he added.